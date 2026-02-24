Kareena Kapoor reacts to Anil Kapoor new movie: ‘Unmatched always’

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently reacted to the trailer of Anil Kapoor’s new movie, Subedaar.
While taking to Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 24, the 45-year-old actress shared excitement for the new movie.
In the caption, Kapoor wrote, “AK the best Top stuff...”
The Crew star then added, “Your passion and love for your craft is unmatched always @anilskapoor.”
The mother-of-two also tagged Mona Singh, Radhika Madan, Aditya Rawal, Saurabh Shukla Films, Kushboo Sundar, and Prime Video.
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s applauding Instagram Story came few hour after Prime Video has released the first trailer of its upcoming Prime Original action-drama.
Titled as Subedaar, the movie stars Anil Kapoor as Subedaar Arjun Maurya, who is a retired army officer, navigating life in India’s specific land where illegal sand mining has created an atmosphere of fear and silence.
Apart from the 69-year-old actor, the forthcoming movie also features Aditya Rawal, Radhika Madan, Mona Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Faisal Malik and Khushboo Sundar.
Directed by Suresh Triveni, the highly anticipated Indian drama has been produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor and Suresh Triveni, who has also written the screenplay.
It’s worth mentioning here that Subedaar is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2026.