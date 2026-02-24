Blizzard warning: Record snow causes chaos, cancels thousands of flights

Thousands of flights have been cancelled, including services to and from London Heathrow, as a major snowstorm sweeps across the US Northeast.
According to The Standard, the storm has already snarled travel along the East Coast from Washington to New England, forcing airlines to cancel more than 5,600 flights.
It is the first time in nine years that New York City has been placed under a blizzard warning. In the US, these conditions are more commonly seen in the Great Plains and the Midwest.
As per the National Weather Service, a blizzard is defined as a winter storm in which heavy or blowing snow combines with winds exceeding 35mph, reducing visibility to less than a quarter of a mile (402 metres) for at least three hours.
New York’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani has declared a state of emergency and urged residents to stay at home.
In New York, snow is reported to be shin-deep, with cars completely encased, while residents walk to and from stores under a travel ban that restricts vehicles to just snow ploughs and police SUVs.
More than 600,000 homes and businesses are without power, while schools have closed and after-school programmes have been cancelled.
Dozens of flights from London Heathrow to places like New York, Los Angeles and Boston.
According to FlightAware, the two airports with the most cancellations, John F Kennedy and LaGuardia, are based in New York.
John F Kennedy International has seen 1,086 cancellations to and from the airport, LaGuardia has seen 1,025 cancellations, Boston Logan International has seen 968 cancellations, Newark Liberty International has seen 861 cancellations and Philadelphia International has seen 602.