  By Syeda Fazeelat
Arc Raiders' Shrouded Sky update: Here's everything you need to know

Arc Raiders’ received Shrouded Sky update, along with a new map condition, a new project, and a new Raider Deck

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
In a significant update, Arc Raiders' has brought a major update, called Shrouded Sky, along with a new map condition, a new project, and a new Raider Deck, featuring two amazing Arc threats for players to contend with: The Firefly and The Comet to elevate your gaming experience.

The recently introduced aptly named Firefly is a drone consisting of a range of flamethrower capabilities that Embark Studios describes as "a floating nightmare."

With its astonishing powers, the Firefly will burn Raiders "to a crisp" if they fail to search for cover and other means to escape its jet of flames.

Meanwhile, the Comet, is a ground-bound sphere that patrols the surface of the Rust Belt, and will lock onto Raiders who venture too close.

After getting locked-on to a target, it will explode, leading to severe damage.

As per the Embark's blog post, the latest free Raider Deck has been launched: The Surgeon. "The Surgeon cosmetic is gradually unlocked by completing the Raider Deck, but whether you want to be Dr. Jekyll or Mr. Hyde is up to you. Scrub up, take your oath, and head topside to heal… or wreak havoc."

Alongside this update, players will also receive access to a comprehensive suite of advanced features, including facial hair! The Stubble cosmetic will be added.

Moreover, two other styles — the Stubble Beard and Thick Moustache — will be added to your purchase through the in-game store starting from February 24.

Additionally, the Embark’s blog post stated that the Shrouded Sky update will receive a new map condition — the hurricane — to the game, along with a new project that sees players working along with Shani to gather materials that will enable her to establish a better weather-monitoring system.

