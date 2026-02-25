News
  By Bushra Saleem
Trump breaks six-decade record for longest State of the Union address

  • By Bushra Saleem
US President Donald Trump delivered an address exceeding one hour and forty minutes, making it the longest State of the Union speech in at least 60 years.

According to CGTN, in his speech on Tuesday evening, February 24, Trump highlighted what he described as achievements on domestic issues, including the economy, cost of living and immigration.

He also talked about international affairs such as his handling of matters in South America, the Middle East and relating to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Trump's address comes amid dropping approval ratings.

According to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, Trump's job approval rating remains mired at 36 percent, marking a steep drop from the 48 percent in a CNN poll when he last addressed Congress a year ago.

Some Democratic lawmakers skipped the address, while others attended nearby counter-events in a show of protest.

Trump touched on a number of key points during his speech, including the Supreme Court's ruling that struck down his global tariffs.

He criticised the decision in front of several justices who had supported it, calling it "very unfortunate."

At the start of his address, Trump declared that "this is the Golden Age of America", seeking to project an aura of success at a fraught moment for his presidency and ⁠his Republican Party.

"Our nation is back - bigger, better, richer and stronger than ever before," he said after taking the stage to cheers of "USA, USA" from his party's members of Congress.

President Trump also said that the United States had received more than 80 million barrels of oil from Venezuela since Washington's ouster of the South American country's leader Nicolas Maduro.

