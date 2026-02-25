News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Louvre Museum director shows 'act of responsibility' after crown jewels heist

  • By Bushra Saleem
Louvre Museum director displayed “act of responsibility” months after high-profile crown jewelry heist.

According to France24, French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, February 24, accepted the resignation of the head of Paris's Louvre museum, which has been ⁠grappling with the fallout from a high-profile jewel heist and rolling ⁠strikes.

Macron's office said the president accepted Laurence des Cars' resignation while praising "an act of responsibility" at a time when the world's largest museum "needs calm" as well as a renewed mission to spearhead major projects including a security revamp and an overall modernisation.

Des Cars has faced intense criticism since burglars made off in October with jewels worth an estimated $102 million that are still missing, exposing glaring security gaps at the world's most-visited museum. Several suspects were later arrested.

Strikes over pay and poor conditions have led to regular closures, adding to a list of woes that included two water leaks as well as a massive ticket fraud investigation.

Critics including the state auditors' office have questioned the museum's low spending on security and infrastructure maintenance while it made lavish purchases of new artwork, ⁠only a quarter of which are open to the public, ⁠and spent heavily on post-pandemic projects.

The resignation announcement is the latest in a string of blows for the crumbling former royal palace, amid growing complaints that the museum's infrastructure and staffing have not kept pace with the crowds pouring through its galleries.

