Martin Short puts big project on hold after daughter Katherine's death

Martin Short took a break from his big project with Steve Martin following the sudden death of his daughter Katherine at the age of 42, as he and his family mourn the loss.

As per Dailymail, the Only Murders in the Building co-stars Short, 75, and Martin, 80, were set to take the stage this weekend in Milwaukee and Minneapolis for their comedy tour, titled The Best of Steve Martin and Martin Short.

However, both venues have confirmed on Tuesday that the shows have been cancelled.

Pabst Theater Group shared a statement on their website that read, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Steve Martin & Martin Short's show, originally scheduled for Friday, February 27th in Milwaukee, has been postponed.”

It added, “Tickets will be honored for a future rescheduled date. We will be in contact with further news when it is available.”

Short and Martin's upcoming stop at The Fabulous Fox theater in St. Louis, Missouri, on October 10 was also postponed.

Notably, upcoming tour dates in March, April, and September remain on the schedule, but these dates have not been confirmed as postponed yet.

Sharing devastating news of his daughter Katherine’s death on Tuesday, Short said in a statement, “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short.”

It continued, “The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

To note, the Los Angeles Fire Department revealed that Katherine was found dead at her home with a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.

