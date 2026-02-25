Christina Applegate drops bombshell on health struggles

Christina Applegate recently dropped a bombshell about the shocking effects she's suffering due to her battle with multiple sclerosis (MS).
According to the 54-year-old actress, she has become largely confined to her bed.
Applegate, who has been suffering from the chronic autoimmune disease since 2021, during an interview with PEOPLE, revealed that she makes an effort to leave for the sake of her 15-year-old daughter named Sadie, who relies on her mother to get to school and do other activities.
"I want to take her; it’s my favorite thing to do. It’s the only time we have together by ourselves," the Bad Moms star said, adding, "I tell myself, "Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed." And that’s what I do."
According to the Emmy-winning American actress, her life isn’t wrapped up with a bow.
"People’s lives, sorry for lack of a better term, f***ing suck sometimes," said Applegate, adding, "So I’m being as honest and raw as I possibly can."
Christina Applegate, who was last seen in 2022’s Netflix Original series Dead to Me, is soon set to release her debut memoir, "You With the Sad Eyes".
Her book will focus on her battle with the illness, growing up as a child star, and enduring abuse and is scheduled for release in March 2026.