Mexico shares major update for FIFA World Cup fans amid cartel violence

Mexico has shared a major announcement for all the World Cup fans amid widespread violence in the country.
According to Sky News, Mexico's president has insisted there is "no risk" to fans coming to the country for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, after the killing of a cartel boss sparked days of violence.
Claudia Sheinbaum said on Tuesday that "all the guarantees" for safety were in place for the tournament, which will see Mexico host 13 of 104 World Cup matches.
Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, the head and founder of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed in the state of Jalisco on Sunday by Mexico's military as they tried to detain him.
His death led to widespread retaliatory violence by Oseguera Cervantes loyalists, especially in Jalisco state, where the group is based and derives its name.
Guadalajara, the state's capital, is due to host four of the 2026 World Cup matches, with Mexico City and Monterrey hosting the others.
Jalisco's governor Pablo Lemus said, "There is absolutely no intention on FIFA's part to remove any venues from Mexico. The three venues remain completely firm."
FIFA President Gianni Infantino told reporters on Tuesday he was feeling "very calm" about Mexico's hosting this summer's tournament adding that “Everything is going to be spectacular.”
A spokesperson for FIFA said the organisation was closely monitoring the situation and was in close contact with the authorities.