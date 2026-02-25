Barron Trump bonds with Ivanka, Eric, Don Jr. at SOTU in rare public appearance

Barron Trump bond with his sibling Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr and Tiffany Trump in first public appearance since father’s inauguration.
President Donald Trump’s youngest son has reentered the public eye for his father’s big night.
The 19-year-old joined the rest of the president’s children ahead of the State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.
The New York University student remains an elusive figure. He has no social media presence, reportedly kept to himself during his freshman year, and is reportedly single.
Still, the youngest, but tallest, Trump posed alongside his siblings at the Capitol, sporting a royal blue tie.
Barron did not extend the same courtesy to his mother, First Lady Melania Trump, for the premiere of her widely-criticized documentary, Melania, at the Kennedy Center last month, despite appearing on the film’s cast list.
Barron made headlines earlier this month after a Russian man was convicted of assaulting his then-girlfriend in London and the youngest son of the US president emerged as the key witness of the incident.
How tall is Barron Trump?
Barron Trump is at least 6-foot-7, though there are conflicting reports about his height.
Where does Barron Trump go to college?
