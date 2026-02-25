Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Last minute Samsung's S26 leaks ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is just hours away to unveil the highly-anticipated Galaxy S26 series, alongside other exciting product launches.
On Wednesday, February 25, 2026, the South-Korean tech giant is set to kick off the eagerly-waited event in San Francisco at 10 a.m. PT.
Let’s explore the last minute leaks that are emerging regarding the forthcoming Galaxy S26 series, including Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra
Galaxy S26 features
A recent report suggested Samsung will keep its standard Galaxy S26 model, despite previous leaks hinting towards its phase out.
As per new leak, the forthcoming Galaxy S26 will feature a 6.3-inch display, and integrated with a range of high-end features such as Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip in the US and China, paired with 12GB of RAM, ensuring ample amount of storage.
Though, the battery is likely to remain constrained till 4,300mAh, along with an upgraded 50-megapixel sensor.
Galaxy S26 Plus and S26 Edge features
Previously, Samsung was reportedly debating whether to outright supersede its enlarged S26 Plus with the super-slim S26 Edge, but disappointing sales of its predecessor suggest it was wrong.
Some recent reports suggested a 6.7-inch display, along with an ultrawide camera with an upgraded 50-megapixel sensor.
Moreover, it is likely to house the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip to offer a robust user experience.
Galaxy S26 Ultra features
Similar to other variants of S26 series, the most-eagerly awaited Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in the US and China.
Among its standout features are 1TB of storage and a 5,000mAh battery, offering ample space for media and long-lasting performance.
How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?
Users can stream Galaxy Unpacked February 2026 live on Samsung's official website, Newsroom, and YouTube channel, starting at 10am PT.