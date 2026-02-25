News
  By Bushra Saleem
Elon Musk's serious accusation against female president sparks legal threat

  • By Bushra Saleem
Elon Musk's serious accusation against President Claudia Sheinbaum sparkred legal threat.

According to Al Jazeera, Mexico’s President Sheinbaum has warned she could take possible legal action following comments from right-wing tech billionaire Musk, accusing her of ties to cartels.

At her morning news conference on Tuesday, the president was asked for her response to Musk’s statements a day prior. Musk had described her as being beholden to the cartels.

She said, “Well, we are considering whether to take any legal action. The lawyers are looking into it.” She then proceeded to describe the allegations that she leads a “narco-government” as “absurd” and demonstrably false.

“It falls apart all on its own,” dismissing the accusation as hackneyed she added, “They don’t even know what to invent any more, right? Honestly, it’s laughable.”

Sheinbaum has faced criticism for her national security policies following a spate of cross-country violence over the weekend.

Like numerous other people on social media the richest person in the world also blamed Sheinbaum for the violence.

The Tesla owner wrote on X, “She’s just saying what her cartel bosses tell her to say. Let’s just say that their punishment for disobedience is a little worse than a ‘performance improvement plan.’”

The violence erupted after the death on Sunday of a top cartel leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known by the nickname El Mencho.

The Mexican military had tracked El Mencho to the town of Tapalpa in central Mexico. He died while en route to medical care after being shot by authorities.

Members of El Mencho’s criminal organisation, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, responded to the news of his death with road blocks, arson and clashes with security forces. Dozens of people were killed in the violence.

