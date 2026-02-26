News
Safest travel destinations to visit alone in 2026

Solo travel, once seen as unusual is now considered an empowering way to explore the world!

Many travellers find it brings unique sense of clarity and confidence that is hard to experience when travelling with others.

Traveling alone can sharpen decision-making skills and build confidence. 

But at the same time, when traveling alone, it's important to choose destinations that are safe so both you and your family back home can feel relaxed.

Thailand

In terms of safety, Thailand ranks at the top for solo travellers and also consistently considered one of the easiest places to start solo travel as it has well-developed tourism infrastructure, affordable transportation and locals who are used to welcoming international visitors.

Japan

Japan is considered as an ideal destination for solo travellers with reliable and easy to use public transportation.

New Zealand

New Zealand is ideal for solo travellers who want to explore independently, thanks to its well-maintained roads, clear signage, friendly locals and its reputation as one of the safest countries.

Portugal

Portugal is also ideal for solo travellers, offering beautiful scenery that enhances the experience. Its small size makes trips easy for solo travellers with reliable transportation.

Ireland

Ireland is also considered friendly and welcoming, helping solo travellers feel comfortable. It provide reliable transportation and strong safety records.

