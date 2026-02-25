Larry Summers resigns as Harvard professor amid Epstein links

Former US treasury secretary and Harvard president Larry Summers is retiring from teaching at the prestigious institute amid the Epstein files probe.
As reported by the BBC, the Ivy League university has accepted Summers' resignation as co-director of the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government, and he will no longer serve at his other academic and faculty posts.
Last year, Summers expressed "regret" over his links with the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein while addressing a class at Harvard.
As per the released emails, the 71-year-old had corresponded with Epstein until the day before the disgraced financier's 2019 arrest for the alleged sex trafficking of children.
In a statement to the Harvard Crimson, the college newspaper, Summers wrote that the decision was "difficult".
Expressing his gratitude towards students and colleagues, he added, "Free of formal responsibility, as President Emeritus and a retired professor, I look forward in time to engaging in research, analysis, and commentary on a range of global economic issues."
Summers said last November that he was taking leave while the school investigated his ties to Epstein.
For the unversed, Larry Summers served as the Harvard University president from 2001 to 2006.