News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Larry Summers resigns as Harvard professor amid Epstein links

The American economist, who served as the 27th president of Harvard University, will no longer be teaching at the institute

  • By Hania Jamil
Larry Summers resigns as Harvard professor amid Epstein links
Larry Summers resigns as Harvard professor amid Epstein links

Former US treasury secretary and Harvard president Larry Summers is retiring from teaching at the prestigious institute amid the Epstein files probe.

As reported by the BBC, the Ivy League university has accepted Summers' resignation as co-director of the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government, and he will no longer serve at his other academic and faculty posts.

Last year, Summers expressed "regret" over his links with the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein while addressing a class at Harvard.

As per the released emails, the 71-year-old had corresponded with Epstein until the day before the disgraced financier's 2019 arrest for the alleged sex trafficking of children.

In a statement to the Harvard Crimson, the college newspaper, Summers wrote that the decision was "difficult".

Expressing his gratitude towards students and colleagues, he added, "Free of formal responsibility, as President Emeritus and a retired professor, I look forward in time to engaging in research, analysis, and commentary on a range of global economic issues."

Summers said last November that he was taking leave while the school investigated his ties to Epstein.

For the unversed, Larry Summers served as the Harvard University president from 2001 to 2006.

Bill Gates makes shocking confession about affair with Russian women
Bill Gates makes shocking confession about affair with Russian women
Elon Musk's serious accusation against female president sparks legal threat
Elon Musk's serious accusation against female president sparks legal threat
Mexico shares major update for FIFA World Cup fans amid cartel violence
Mexico shares major update for FIFA World Cup fans amid cartel violence
Barron Trump bonds with Ivanka, Eric, Don Jr. at SOTU in rare public appearance
Barron Trump bonds with Ivanka, Eric, Don Jr. at SOTU in rare public appearance
Trump breaks six-decade record for longest State of the Union address
Trump breaks six-decade record for longest State of the Union address
Louvre Museum director shows ‘act of responsibility’ after crown jewels heist
Louvre Museum director shows ‘act of responsibility’ after crown jewels heist
Tropical Cyclone Horacio escalates to world's first category 5 cyclone of 2026
Tropical Cyclone Horacio escalates to world's first category 5 cyclone of 2026
Blizzard warning: Record snow causes chaos, cancels thousands of flights
Blizzard warning: Record snow causes chaos, cancels thousands of flights
Peter Mandelson returns home after midnight bail release in Epstein probe
Peter Mandelson returns home after midnight bail release in Epstein probe
Tony Gonzales under fire over explicit messages to staffer who died by suicide
Tony Gonzales under fire over explicit messages to staffer who died by suicide
Peter Mandelson detained over Epstein ties days after Andrew’s arrest
Peter Mandelson detained over Epstein ties days after Andrew’s arrest
Angel families receive Trump’s honor at White House ceremony
Angel families receive Trump’s honor at White House ceremony

Popular News

Kate, William set for special celebration amid Andrew's succession removal talks

Kate, William set for special celebration amid Andrew's succession removal talks
an hour ago
Lewis Hamilton star-studded dating history: From Kendal Jenner to Kim Kardashian

Lewis Hamilton star-studded dating history: From Kendal Jenner to Kim Kardashian

44 minutes ago
Heart risk in women increases at lower plaque levels than men, study

Heart risk in women increases at lower plaque levels than men, study
an hour ago