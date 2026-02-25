News
FBI raids LAUSD headquarters, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho's home

The reason for the search remains unknown, and it was not clear what Alberto Carvalho is accused of

The FBI served search warrants at the Los Angeles Unified School District's headquarters and the superintendent's home.

On Wednesday, February 25, federal officials in LA raided the office and home of superintendent Alberto Carvalho as part of an ongoing investigation, reported CNN.

According to the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, law enforcement was "executing a judicially approved search warrant" at his San Pedro residence.

The accompanying affidavits had been sealed by the court, and the reason behind the search remained unclear.

Carvalho has been superintendent of the nation's second-largest school district since February 2022. The vast district, which covers over two dozen cities, has more than 500,000 students.

The superintendent clashed with federal authorities in the past over immigration enforcement efforts at school sites in Los Angeles Unified.

Last year, after Homeland Security Investigations agents were stopped from what they said were welfare checks on undocumented students at two LA elementary schools, Carvalho condemned their actions at a news conference that drew significant attention nationwide.

Explaining his response, Carvalho, a native of Portugal, said that as a young man, for a time he had been undocumented in the country.

