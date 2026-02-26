News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims

'Back to the Future’ actor already denies all allegations against him

  • By Salima Bhutto
Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims
'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims

Back to the Future actor Crispin Glover recently landed in legal trouble over heinous allegations made by a British model.

According to court documents obtained by Daily Mail, the unamed British model, who filed the case under Jane Doe, accused the 61-year-old actor of coercing her into a “captive sexual” relationship.

Doe shared in her lawsuit that Glover first contacted her on social media in 2015 and started trying to convince her to move with him.

According to the plaintiff, the Mr. K actor initially promised her "a home and a job" to leave her home in the UK and live in his Los Angeles house.

However, she noted that his intensions for her were to “basically serve him as a live in girlfriend/sex slave”.

The 30-year-model also alleged that the well-known actor tried to “track" and "control" her movements.

She also stated that she was once locked out and left “homeless” when she left the house against his wishes just to attend services at a mosque.

According to her claims, she was allegedly put in a headlock and seized her by the neck.

Jane Doe’s claims were dismissed by Crispin Glover’s lawyers in a statement, stating. "Mr. Glover denies these baseless allegations in the strongest possible terms."

Justin Baldoni’s explosive audio about Blake Lively casting unfolds new drama
Justin Baldoni’s explosive audio about Blake Lively casting unfolds new drama
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs' connection not entirely over despite breakup
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs' connection not entirely over despite breakup
‘Smiling Friends’ cancelled or ended after season 3? Here’s what creators said
‘Smiling Friends’ cancelled or ended after season 3? Here’s what creators said
Selena Gomez hushes split calls with adorable message after Benny Blanco's gross clip
Selena Gomez hushes split calls with adorable message after Benny Blanco's gross clip
Harry Styles fires back at strange talk about hair with witty comment
Harry Styles fires back at strange talk about hair with witty comment
Taylor Swift radiates glam in black on post-blizzard outing with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift radiates glam in black on post-blizzard outing with Travis Kelce
TikTok star Young Melvyn dies at 22 in tragic car accident
TikTok star Young Melvyn dies at 22 in tragic car accident
Taylor Swift enjoys 'secret' celebration with Travis Kelce amid wedding buzz
Taylor Swift enjoys 'secret' celebration with Travis Kelce amid wedding buzz
Hilary Duff speaks out on 'toxic mom group' in new interview: 'I felt really sad'
Hilary Duff speaks out on 'toxic mom group' in new interview: 'I felt really sad'
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau expecting twins? Insider spills truth
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau expecting twins? Insider spills truth
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils 2026 nomination: Shakira, Mariah Carey lead list
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils 2026 nomination: Shakira, Mariah Carey lead list
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs break up: Shocking reason behind split unveiled
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs break up: Shocking reason behind split unveiled

Popular News

'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims

'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims
an hour ago
King Charles named in Epstein email days after brother Andrew's shocking arrest

King Charles named in Epstein email days after brother Andrew's shocking arrest
2 hours ago
R Madhavan makes shocking claim about ‘Dhurandhar 2’ ahead of release

R Madhavan makes shocking claim about ‘Dhurandhar 2’ ahead of release
3 hours ago