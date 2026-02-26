'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims

Back to the Future actor Crispin Glover recently landed in legal trouble over heinous allegations made by a British model.
According to court documents obtained by Daily Mail, the unamed British model, who filed the case under Jane Doe, accused the 61-year-old actor of coercing her into a “captive sexual” relationship.
Doe shared in her lawsuit that Glover first contacted her on social media in 2015 and started trying to convince her to move with him.
According to the plaintiff, the Mr. K actor initially promised her "a home and a job" to leave her home in the UK and live in his Los Angeles house.
However, she noted that his intensions for her were to “basically serve him as a live in girlfriend/sex slave”.
The 30-year-model also alleged that the well-known actor tried to “track" and "control" her movements.
She also stated that she was once locked out and left “homeless” when she left the house against his wishes just to attend services at a mosque.
According to her claims, she was allegedly put in a headlock and seized her by the neck.
Jane Doe’s claims were dismissed by Crispin Glover’s lawyers in a statement, stating. "Mr. Glover denies these baseless allegations in the strongest possible terms."