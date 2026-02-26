Barron Trump latest appearance leaves people in awe: Here's why

Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump has once again made headlines at the State of the Union due to his uncanny resemblance to his dad that fans can't stop noticing.
The 19-year-old usually stays out of the media spotlight which keeps people curious about him.
His most recent appearance before this was at his father's presidential swearing-in more than a year ago.
Barron, who is set to celebrate his 20th birthday in March, was seen sitting with First Lady Melania Trump and his four older siblings Ivanka, Eric, Don Jr. and Tiffany in the event.
After pictures and videos from the event went viral, social media was flooded with comments praising Barron's gestures and facial features with many noting how much he now resembles his father.
Observers noted that Barron's mannerism and head movement closely mirrored the characteristics behaviours of his father.
One user, while sharing a video of Barron on X, from the event, wrote, "Watch his mannerisms. Barron Trump is literally a younger version of Donald!," while another penned, "Young President Trump vs. Barron today - same eyes, same jawline, same winner energy."
"Things like posture, facial expressions, or the way someone carries themselves can look similar simply because of genetics or learned behavior from being around a parent," the third user remarked.
How tall is Barron Trump?
Barron's height is 6 feet 9 inches, making him taller than his father who is 6 feet 3 inches tall.