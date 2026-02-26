News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

King Charles named in Epstein email days after brother Andrew's shocking arrest

Andrew was arrested and released under investigation on suspicion of misconduct in public office

  • By Javeria Ahmed
King Charles named in Epstein email days after brother Andrews shocking arrest
King Charles named in Epstein email days after brother Andrew's shocking arrest

King Charles III was reportedly named in an email linked to Jeffrey Epstein, just days after his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested in connection with the ongoing Epstein investigation.

According to recently published emails by US Department of Justice, the convicted paedophile seemingly blamed the then-Prince of Wales for his brother Andrew’s dismissal from his role as the UK's trade envoy,

On July 21, 2011, the day the disgraced royal was confirmed to be removed from the job, Epstein wrote an email, "I assume he knows that this is Charles' doing".

Allegedly, he wrote the mail in response to a message which read, "Lots of TV coverage on PA and always big feature on you. Insane."

To note, Andrew was the UK’s special representative for international trade and investment from 2001 to 2011, a position that gave him access to top government and business contacts worldwide.

Andrew was removed from the position in 2011 due to escalating pressure over his scandalous ties with Epstein.

In email, the convicted sex offender seemed to be sending emails regarding the news of the former prince’s removal,

In one document, Epstein wrote: "I'm sure this is good for him, he will now be free."

He also shared this news about Andrew to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, who allegedly asked "Why?", to which Epstein responded: "I think he wants to make money."

Notably, this bombshell email came into the spotlight just days after Andrew was arrested and released under investigation on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Meghan Markle sparks outrage as emotional moment with Prince Harry goes viral
Meghan Markle sparks outrage as emotional moment with Prince Harry goes viral
King Charles takes upsetting decision on US state visit due to ‘health concerns’
King Charles takes upsetting decision on US state visit due to ‘health concerns’
Kate, William set for special celebration amid Andrew's succession removal talks
Kate, William set for special celebration amid Andrew's succession removal talks
King rushes to hospital for 'undisclosed infection', Palace announces in official statement
King rushes to hospital for 'undisclosed infection', Palace announces in official statement
Prince William steps out solo after ignoring 'monarchy' question
Prince William steps out solo after ignoring 'monarchy' question
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive warm welcome on arrival in Jordan for surprise visit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive warm welcome on arrival in Jordan for surprise visit
Duchess Sophie meets sexual abuse victims outside UK amid Andrew-Epstein fiasco
Duchess Sophie meets sexual abuse victims outside UK amid Andrew-Epstein fiasco
Andrew forced to halt his favorite hobby amid explosive Epstein fallout
Andrew forced to halt his favorite hobby amid explosive Epstein fallout
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce joint trip amid Royal Family crisis
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce joint trip amid Royal Family crisis
Buckingham Palace breaks silence amid Prince Edward health woes
Buckingham Palace breaks silence amid Prince Edward health woes
Sarah Ferguson 'scared' about her future amid Andrew's probe
Sarah Ferguson 'scared' about her future amid Andrew's probe
Princess Eugenie makes first public appearance since Andrew's arrest
Princess Eugenie makes first public appearance since Andrew's arrest

Popular News

'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims

'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims
an hour ago
King Charles named in Epstein email days after brother Andrew's shocking arrest

King Charles named in Epstein email days after brother Andrew's shocking arrest
2 hours ago
R Madhavan makes shocking claim about ‘Dhurandhar 2’ ahead of release

R Madhavan makes shocking claim about ‘Dhurandhar 2’ ahead of release
3 hours ago