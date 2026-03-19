Iran strikes Qatar’s Ras Laffan: World’s largest LNG hub under attack

A major fire has broken out at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) export hub after it was targeted by Iranian missiles on Wednesday.
The Qatari Interior Ministry confirmed the incident stating that “Civil defence is dealing with a fire in the Ras Laffan area following an Iranian targeting.”
The Qatar Ministry of Defense reported that Iran launched five ballistic missiles at the country. While four were intercepted, one struck the massive energy complex.
QatarEnergy confirmed that “Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting fires” noting that the facility sustained “extensive damage.”
Fortunately, officials stated that “no fatalities occurred as a result of the attack.”
This escalation comes as Iran retaliates for recent strikes on its own gas field. The Ras Laffan site is critical to the global economy as it ordinarily ships about a fifth of the world’s liquefied natural gas.
The Qatari Foreign Ministry condemned the act as a “dangerous escalation” and a “direct threat” to regional stability.
Global energy markets are watching closely as any prolonged disruption at this hub could severely impact international gas supplies and prices.