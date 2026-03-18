Ali Larijani, Gholamreza Soleimani funeral: Thousands of mourners attend procession

Iran held funeral ceremonies of the prominent figures of the country, including top security official Ali Larijani and Basij forces chief Gholamreza Soleimani, who embraced martyrdom in the Israeli airstrikes overnight Monday-Tuesday.
As per local state media, the procession took place as officials and thousands of mourners gathered to honor the most significant figures.
Iranian authorities confirmed the killing of Ali Larijani early Tuesday in a strike that also claimed the lives of his son Morteza, his other companions, including aide Alireza Bayat, and more.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also confirmed Soleimani's death in a US-Israeli strike on the same day.
As mentioned earlier, Larijani and Soleimani were the most significant officials killed after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei since the beginning of war from February 28, 2026.
In a retaliatory move, Iran has hit powerful cluster missiles at central Israel, calling it “revenge” for Israel’s assassination of its prominent figures, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.