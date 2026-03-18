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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
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Kim Jong Un sweeps North Korea 2026 elections with 99.93% vote

The election saw an extraordinary turnout of 99.99%

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Kim Jong Un sweeps North Korea 2026 elections with 99.93% vote
Kim Jong Un sweeps North Korea 2026 elections with 99.93% vote

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has secured a massive victory in the 2026 parliamentary elections with state media reporting a landslide for the Workers’ Party of Korea.

According to the Central Election Committee, the regime and its coalition partners won 99.93% of the vote successfully electing all 687 deputies to the 15th Supreme People’s Assembly.

The election held on March 15, saw an extraordinary turnout of 99.99%.

Official data stated that only a tiny fraction of the electorate, 0.0037% were unable to vote because they were “in other countries or out at sea.”


An even smaller group, representing 0.00003% reportedly abstained.

Interestingly, state media also noted that 0.07% of the electorate “voted to reject” the candidates, a rare admission of dissenting votes often viewed by experts as a propaganda tactic to suggest a genuine democratic process.

The newly elected assembly is set to convene on March 22 to deliberate on a major “revision and supplement of the Socialist Constitution.”

This session is expected to formally codify Kim’s hostile stance toward South Korea and re-elect him as the president of the State Affairs Commission, further cementing his absolute authority.

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