News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Meteor in Cleveland causes sonic sound, rocks Ohio and Pennsylvania

Meteor enters earth's atmosphere, shakes homes in northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania

  • By Bushra Saleem
Meteor in Cleveland causes sonic sound, rocks Ohio and Pennsylvania
Meteor in Cleveland causes sonic sound, rocks Ohio and Pennsylvania

An incredible sight lit up the skies over northeast Ohio, and it came with a sound that people across several states could hear.

Video posted to social media by the superintendent of Olmsted Falls Schools near Cleveland showed a meteor streaking across the sky. The meteor was captured by a camera at the district’s bus garage.

Reports of a huge boom followed from people in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York. The sound was also captured on a Ring security camera. NASA confirmed the object was a meteor.

Nearby residents flooded social media with concerned posts about the startling sound on Tuesday morning. One X user described hearing “the loudest boom” in northeastern Ohio, while another user compared it to “thunder or [a] jet engine misfiring loudly.”

As these reports rolled in, National Weather Service forecasters in Cleveland jumped on the case. Their office found that the latest imagery “does suggest that the boom was a result of a meteor.”

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