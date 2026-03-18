Kate Middleton, Prince William steal spotlight during first UK state visit of 2026

Prince William and Kate Middleton showed off their fashionista side during a ceremonial welcome of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and his wife on the first day of their state visit.
For the special outing, William rocked a black blazer and baby blue waistcoat, which he wore over the top of a white shirt and a navy tie. He completed his ensemble with a pair of grey suit trousers.
Meanwhile, the princess looked effortlessly stunning in a grey-coloured outfit by the British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker.
Her tailored coat featured white lapels and double-breasted white buttons. The back of the coat had corset-detailing.
Many royal fans noticed that this is the first time Kate donned this particular colour, as one fan penned under the post of the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram post on March 18, "This is the first time I've seen Princess Kate in this colour, it's gorgeous."
Prince William and Kate greeted President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, at the luxury spa hotel, Fairmont Windsor Park, and escorted them to the town centre to formally meet King Charles and Queen Camilla.
During the welcome ceremony, Williams greeted Queen Camilla with a kiss on the cheeks while Kate opted for a formal greeting after approaching the King and Queen, who were stationed underneath a white tent.
After exchanging greetings, the Prince and Princess of Wales made their way to the side of the tent, where they stood while the monarch and his wife joined President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, in the Quadrangle on the platform.
President Tinubu's visit is the first state visit to the UK by a Nigerian leader in 37 years.
It is also the first by a Muslim leader during Ramadan in almost a century.
The visit will conclude on Thursday evening, which marks the beginning of Eid al-Fitr, the Islamic celebration signalling Ramadan's end.