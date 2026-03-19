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  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Trump issues stern warning to Iran after Qatar energy facilities targeted

Trump threatens to 'massively blow up' Iran's South Pars gas field if Qatar is attacked again

  • By Bushra Saleem
Trump issues stern warning to Iran after Qatar energy facilities targeted
Trump issues stern warning to Iran after Qatar energy facilities targeted

US President Donald has warned to “blow up” Iran's South Pars gas field if Qatar is attacked again.

According to Reuters, Trump said an angry Israel "violently lashed out" and attacked Iran's major gas field, a significant escalation in the US-Israeli war, but ruled out further such attacks by Israel unless Iran retaliated.

Wednesday's attack on the huge South Pars gas field drove oil prices higher and prompted a threat by Iran to attack oil and gas targets across the Gulf, while it fired missiles at Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The escalation heightens the unprecedented disruption of global energy supplies that has raised the political stakes for Trump, who joined Israel in attacking Iran nearly four weeks ago.

Qatar's state oil giant QatarEnergy reported "extensive damage" after Iranian missiles hit the Ras Laffan Industrial City that processes about a fifth of global gas supply.

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted and destroyed four ballistic missiles launched toward Riyadh on Wednesday and an attempted drone attack on a gas facility in its east.

On Thursday, Iran again targeted Qatar's gas facilities and its missiles also targeted the Saudi capital.

QatarEnergy "sizeable fires" and extensive damage at several of its ⁠liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities targeted in missile attacks early on Thursday.

Trump said the United States did not have advance knowledge of Israel's attack, adding that Qatar had not been involved.

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