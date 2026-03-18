Iran launches overnight missile attack on Israel after Ali Larijani killing

In a retaliatory move, Iran has hit powerful cluster missiles at central Israel, calling it “revenge” for Israel’s assassination of its security chief Ali Larijani, as the war between US-Israel and Iran entered into a third week.
On Tuesday, Iran used clusters of warhead missiles over Israel, killing two individuals in Israel’s Ramat Gan area near Tel Aviv.
The attack also resulted in severely injuring several people, and causing major property damage. It also affected Tel Aviv train station, as per Israeli media.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released a statement, which read, the attack exacted “revenge for the blood of martyr Dr. Ali Larijani and his companions.”
The martyrdom of Ali Larijani marks the most difficult and significant shake-up in Iran’s political regime after the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran will hold funerals on Wednesday for Larijani as well as Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Basij paramilitary force, who lost their lives in Israeli air strikes.
Al Jazeera called yesterday a “difficult night” in Israel, with incoming cluster munitions causing “a lot of alarm”. Furthermore, the outlet's reporter has raised concern that Israel’s air raid sirens are not sounding quickly enough for people to react.