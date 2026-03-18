News
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

US embassy security: ‘Immediate’ global review amid Iran war

Marco Rubio put all embassies on alert against Iran retaliation

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
US embassy security: ‘Immediate’ global review amid Iran war
US embassy security: ‘Immediate’ global review amid Iran war

The US Department has ordered every embassy and consulate across the globe to “immediately” evaluate their safety measures.

This urgent directive follows a series of violent strikes on American facilities linked to the ongoing war with Iran.

In a high-priority cable sent on Tuesday, officials cited “the ongoing and developing situation in the Middle East and the potential for spill-over effects” as the primary reason for the alert.

The order signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio requires “ALL posts worldwide” to convene emergency committees to re-examine their “security posture.”

Marco Rubio put all embassies on alert against Iran retaliation
Marco Rubio put all embassies on alert against Iran retaliation

Recent weeks have seen significant damage to US property, a drone attack in Riyadh left the embassy partially “unrecoverable” with parts of the roof “collapsed.”

While much of the violence is centered in the Middle East, officials are alarmed by incidents further afield including gunshots in Toronto and an explosion in Oslo.

Under the department’s “no double standards” policy, embassy must share any credible threat information with the public.

This global review marks a significant escalation in caution as the US tries to protect its personnel from what cables describes as “persistent” threats and retaliatory strikes.

Iran launches overnight missile attack on Israel after Ali Larijani killing
Iran launches overnight missile attack on Israel after Ali Larijani killing
Kim Jong Un sweeps North Korea 2026 elections with 99.93% vote
Kim Jong Un sweeps North Korea 2026 elections with 99.93% vote
Iran's intelligence minister Esmaeil Khatib killed in Israeli airstrike
Iran's intelligence minister Esmaeil Khatib killed in Israeli airstrike
Meteor in Cleveland causes sonic sound, rocks Ohio and Pennsylvania
Meteor in Cleveland causes sonic sound, rocks Ohio and Pennsylvania
Trump breaks silence on delaying Xi Jinping summit as Iran war deepens
Trump breaks silence on delaying Xi Jinping summit as Iran war deepens
Juliana Stratton to face Don Tracy in Illinois US Senate election in November
Juliana Stratton to face Don Tracy in Illinois US Senate election in November
White House slams top counterterrorism official Joe Kent resignation letter
White House slams top counterterrorism official Joe Kent resignation letter
Iran promises ‘regrettable’ retaliation after Ali Larijani’s assassination
Iran promises ‘regrettable’ retaliation after Ali Larijani’s assassination
‘I’m Alive’: Netanyahu mocks AI death rumours in new clip
‘I’m Alive’: Netanyahu mocks AI death rumours in new clip
Macron says France will not join operation to open Strait of Hormuz
Macron says France will not join operation to open Strait of Hormuz
Trump criticises Nato and other US allies for denying to join Iran war
Trump criticises Nato and other US allies for denying to join Iran war
Ray Dalio warns: Strait of Hormuz is the ‘Decisive Battle’ for global order
Ray Dalio warns: Strait of Hormuz is the ‘Decisive Battle’ for global order

Popular News

'Price Is Right' ex-model claims Bob Barker silenced women amid harassment culture

'Price Is Right' ex-model claims Bob Barker silenced women amid harassment culture

10 minutes ago
Ali Larijani, Gholamreza Soleimani funeral: Thousands of mourners attend procession

Ali Larijani, Gholamreza Soleimani funeral: Thousands of mourners attend procession
26 minutes ago
Iran's intelligence minister Esmaeil Khatib killed in Israeli airstrike

Iran's intelligence minister Esmaeil Khatib killed in Israeli airstrike
2 hours ago