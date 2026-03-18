US embassy security: ‘Immediate’ global review amid Iran war

The US Department has ordered every embassy and consulate across the globe to “immediately” evaluate their safety measures.
This urgent directive follows a series of violent strikes on American facilities linked to the ongoing war with Iran.
In a high-priority cable sent on Tuesday, officials cited “the ongoing and developing situation in the Middle East and the potential for spill-over effects” as the primary reason for the alert.
The order signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio requires “ALL posts worldwide” to convene emergency committees to re-examine their “security posture.”
Recent weeks have seen significant damage to US property, a drone attack in Riyadh left the embassy partially “unrecoverable” with parts of the roof “collapsed.”
While much of the violence is centered in the Middle East, officials are alarmed by incidents further afield including gunshots in Toronto and an explosion in Oslo.
Under the department’s “no double standards” policy, embassy must share any credible threat information with the public.
This global review marks a significant escalation in caution as the US tries to protect its personnel from what cables describes as “persistent” threats and retaliatory strikes.