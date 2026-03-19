Breaking: Saudi Arabia intercepted 4 ballistic missiles over Riyadh

Saudi Arabian air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed four ballistic missiles launched toward the capital on Wednesday evening.
The Ministry of Defense confirmed that while the missiles were neutralized mid-air, debris fell across “scattered areas of the capital” including locations near residential districts and the Prince Sultan Air Base.
The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Brig. Gen Turki Al-Malki stated that “initial assessment showed there were no injuries or damage” despite the loud explosions heard through the city.
The ministry further clarified that their systems were “actively dealing with a ballistic threat” as residents received emergency mobile alerts for the first time during the current regional escalation.
This attack is part of a wider wave of hostilities; officials also reported downing 15 drones and two additional missiles targeting the Eastern Province on the same day.
Following the interceptions, the ministry reassured the public that Saudi forces remain vigilant noting that the falling fragments “did not cause any damage” to critical infrastructure.
The situation remains tense as the Kingdom continues to host high-level diplomatic meetings to coordinate a regional response to the ongoing security threats.