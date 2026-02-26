Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S26 Plus: Which one is better?

Samsung has officially released its highly-anticipated Galaxy S26 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event 2026, with a range of top-notch features Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (or Exynos 2600), Android 16, and more.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 vs S26 Plus debate centers on whether an enlarged screen, powerful battery, and more.
Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S26 Plus
Here’s a deeper insight into the differences between both the Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus.
Display and battery
Galaxy S26
Galaxy S26 features an enlarged 6.3-inch AMOLED display, with refined and modern aesthetic, and integrated with high-end artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features.
In terms of battery performance, it houses 4,300mAh battery and 25W charging threshold.
Galaxy S26 Plus
Galaxy S26 Plus consists of a 6.7-inch QHD+ panel, equipped with 4,900mAh battery with 45W charging threshold, offering nearly 13–15 hours of battery timings.
Chipset and storage
Galaxy S26
Galaxy S26 consists of Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600 with 12GB RAM, offering smooth multitasking and nearly 10–12 hours of screen time.
Galaxy S26 Plus
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Plus consists of similar flagship chipset and storage configurations.
Camera
Galaxy S26
For camera, the Galaxy S26 is equipped by a 50MP triple-camera system with a variety of top-notch AI-centric features.
Moreover, it consists of 8K video, with 12MP front camera.
Galaxy S26 Plus
It also consists of similar camera hardware with identical AI upgrades and 12MP selfie camera, making it an ideal choice for everyone.
Pricing
Galaxy S26
Galaxy S26 price starts at $899 for 256GB and 512GB configurations.
Galaxy S26 Plus
Galaxy S26 Plus starts at $999 for 256GB and 512GB configurations.