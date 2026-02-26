Priyanka Chopra sparks massive frenzy with witty post after 'The Bluff' release

News
  • By Sidra Khan
Karl Urban and Priyanka Chopra starrer 'The Bluff' was released this week

Priyanka Chopra is back on screens, sparking a frenzy among her fans.

After the release of her new movie The Bluff on Wednesday, February 25, the Indian actress, who has gained widespread fame in Hollywood as well, fueled the buzz surrounding her new project by sharing a witty post on Instagram.

In the caption, the Quantico star cracked a hilarious joke, writing, "What's a pirate's least favorite exercise? The plank."

"Talk pirate to me. BTS. #TheBluff out now on @primevideo," she added.

In the post, the Heads of State actress also shared a series of behind-the-scenes moments from the filming of her latest movie.

The carousel featured several glimpses from the action-packed film's shooting, including Chopra's makeup touch-up while she understands a scene, the emotional moment when she saves her on-screen daughter from the pirates' attack, her intense face-off, and some peeks from their filming in what appeared to be a field.

Fans' reactions:

Priyanka Chopra sparked a massive frenzy among her fans with the release of The Bluff, with Instagram users sharing their thrilled reactions in the comments.

A fan from Thailand lauded, "Very good. it's now #1 on Prime Video Thailand."

"What a performance @priyankachopra so proud. you nailed it with your acting superbbb.. awesome movie," gushed a second.

"You are a wonderful actor. I saw this movie last night and got amazed with your action moves," praised one more.

The Bluff cast:

The Bluff stars an ensemble cast that includes Priyanka Chopra, Karl Urban, Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, David Field, Zack Morris, and Ismael Cruz Córdova.

Where to watch The Bluff?

The Bluff is up for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

