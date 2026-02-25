Instagram TV app now available on Google TV devices

In a remarkable move, Instagram is diversifying its Instagram for TV app to Google TV devices across the USA.
Initially launched on Amazon Fire TV in December 2025, aiming to expand Reels viewing beyond mobile, and now users can search posts from their Instagram feeds directly on their TVs.
With this expansion, the Meta-owned Instagram is aiming to outdo its competitors, such as YouTube, which is currently leading the entire landscape.
This move seems to be a part of the company's efforts to force users to switch to its TV app while watching content on the couch, similar to flipping through TV channels.
It's a personalised app, which shows reels based on the content and creators they enjoy watching on the Instagram app.
Reels are organised into channels and categories dependent on topics such as music, lifestyle, and comedy.
Reels play automatically, which means you won’t have to keep scrolling to watch the next video. The Instagram for TV app lets you like, view comments, and reshare Reels.
To use the app on Google TV, firstly install it from the Google Play Store, launch it, and log in using either a QR code scan or manual credentials.
Notably, users can pair the TV app with their Instagram app, adding up to five accounts in one home. Or, they can select and create a new account just for TV viewing.
Availability
The feature is currently only accessible across US, with broader release expected in the near future.