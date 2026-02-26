Samsung Galaxy S26 series launched: S26 Ultra steals spotlight

Samsung Galaxy S26 series, including Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, has been officially unveiled during Galaxy Unpacked event 2026 today in San Francisco.
On Wednesday, February 25, the South-Korean tech giant kicked off the event with the launch of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, integrated with a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features to bring practical help everyday when you needed the most, "Privacy Display," and more.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features
Here’s a look at Galaxy S26 Ultra features:
Display
Samsung’s flagship S26 Ultra features an enlarged 6.9-inch* QHD+, with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display for an immersive visual experience.
Camera
Reports regarding the Galaxy S26 Ultra receiving wider apertures turned out true, as the flagship model includes an upgraded 200MP main camera with an f/1.4 aperture for improved photography, while the 50MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom also include an upgraded to an f/2.9 aperture.
Privacy Display
Among the most standout features is the “Privacy Display” that doesn’t allow you to dim the screen to prevent strain on eyes, but it's customizable as well to activate with certain apps.
Galaxy AI features
Galaxy S26 is laying a foundation in the AI landscape, delivering a smarter, more proactive AI experience, offering a seamless user experience.
Now Nudge
Timely recommendations allow users to stay focused and efficient.
Upgraded Circle to Search with Google
It offers improved multi-object recognition and enhances search accuracy.
Users can explore several items in one image instantly.
Improved Bixby as a conversational agent
More natural language interaction with Galaxy devices.
Settings and tasks can be managed without exact commands.
Integrated AI agents: Gemini and Perplexity
Samsung has partnered with Perplexity and Gemini that allow users to complete tasks via voice or button.
Chipset
The recently introduced flagship device is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy — delivering improved performance ever in its class with major gains across CPU, GPU, and NPU.
In terms of storage capacity, Galaxy S26 Ultra consists of 16GB, 1TB 12, 512GB, 12 + 256GB, offering an ample amount of storage, coupled with 5,000 mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra pricing
Galaxy S26 Ultra price initiates at $1,299. This gets you the base model with 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM.
The 512GB model is available for $1,499, and the 1TB model cost $1,799.