  • By Salima Bhutto
Karan Johar drops bombshell about Shah Rukh Khan's IPL investment

Shah Rukh Khan has been associated with his IPL team KKR since 2007

Karan Johar recently made shocking claims about Shah Rukh Khan's IPL investment as the star owns its team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

In a recent conversation with Sarthak Ahuje on YouTube, the 53-year-old filmmaker labelled SRK’s investment in Kolkata Knight Riders as one of the biggest success stories in celebrity entrepreneurship.

While explaining the reason behind the 60-year-old actor's massive success, Johar said, “Shah Rukh Khan bought a cricket team when it started decades ago, look at the valuation today, why is it?”

He went on to say, “It is because SRK is obsessed, passionate and sincerely active about his liaison with KKR.

“He is not just adding presence in that stadium or giving his name to that partnership.”

According to the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director, it is because he strategises, engages, obsesses, and gives hours of his time to that partnership.

In the end, Karan Johar, while labelling it as actor's most profitable venture, also noted that is why it’s probably bigger than any business in movies that the Dunki star is engaged with.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan has been associated with his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders since 2007, buying its 55 percent stake when the franchise was valued at around ₹300 crore.

Now, as per January 2026, SRK was looking to increase his stake by another 35 percent, in a deal reportedly worth ₹4,000 crore.

