Brad Pitt suffers shocking blow from his and Angelina Jolie's son Maddox

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Maddox made a striking move during his recent venture amid the family’s strained ties.
As per PEOPLE, Maddox dropped Pitt from his last name in the credits of his mom, the Maria starlet’s newest movie.
Maddox, 24, worked as an assistant director on Couture, the drama starring Angelina, as an American filmmaker diagnosed with breast cancer while in France for a Paris fashion show project.
It is confirmed that the film debuted in French theaters on February 18, with end credits listing him as Maddox Jolie.
Notably, in September 2025, when the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, the production notes for the film issued to journalists showed Maddox’s name was also listed as Maddox Jolie.
Previously, in Maria, the 2024 drama starring Angelina and Maddox worked as a production assistant on the Netflix movie , the credits showed his full name Maddox Jolie-Pitt.
Angelina and her ex-husband the F1 star share five children, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
Maddox is the latest of the siblings to distance himself from the Pitt surname.
Angelina and Pitt’s kids opted to change their name after years of reports of feud between the children and Brad following his acrimonious split from Angelina Jolie in 2016 after two years of marriage.
Their divorce was finalized in late 2024 after a longstanding legal battle.