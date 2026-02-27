Princess Eugenie remains unfazed in first outing after William's shocking plan  

Princess Eugenie has made first public appearance after the future King, Prince William, issued shocking plan.
Amidst her father, Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor’s controversy with Jeffrey Epstein, the 35-year-old British Royal Family member spotted in London this week.
During the solo outing, Eugenie is pictured unfazed as she grabs coffee while holding her gadgets through the streets of Notting Hill.
Commenting on her appearance and body language, insiders disclosed that, “She was laughing and joking, she looked happy and at ease — not like someone trying to hide.”
This casual stroll came shortly after a bombshell media report claimed that Princess Eugenie, who hold the title Princess of York, received an eye-brow raising warning from Prince William.
Eugenie’s unbothered appearance also reportedly show that she is unbothered with the Prince of Wales’s plans against her and her family.
Despite her disgraced parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, were exposed in Jeffrey Epstein’s million pages of report, Eugenie and Beatrice were out of the drama.
However, in the recent developments the next heir to the British throne has warned Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie that they could lose their royal titles if they fail to convince their father, Prince Andrew, to move out of the Royal Lodge.
This alleged "hard line" approach is part of a broader push to reduce the prominence of non-working royals.
Notably, Andrew’s alleged ties with the late child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, forced Prince William to issue the harsh warning, according to the tipsters.
So far, neither Princess Beatrice nor Eugenie directly reacted to the eldest son of King Charles’ III alleged planning.