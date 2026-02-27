Vijay–Rashmika’s wedding post breaks internet, surpasses Sid-Kiara and Ranbir-Alia

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda announced their wedding via heartwarming Instagram post, which took the internet by storm, surpassing each record set before the adorable pair.
The stars combined post creates new record, with the animal star's post hitting 20 million likes and Vijay's post reaching 16.4 millions like in just 24 hours.
The milestone beats previous records set by the most_loved celebrity couple's set by Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's post reaching 15.8 million likes.
Previously, the record was created by the Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt's wedding announcenent with Ranbir Kapoor, reaching 14.1 million likes.
Earlier this morning, Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have delighted fans with their first official appearance together following their dreamy wedding ceremony.
Both the stars were seen at the Udaipur airport on February 27, 2026, a day after their intimate wedding, which took the internet by storm and captured tremendous attention and love.
The newlywed couple walked hand-in-hand after getting out of their car and gently passed a smile at the paparazzi, blowing kisses towards the camera and radiating positivity.
Shortly after two Geetha Govindham stars entered the airport, photographers extended their heartfelt wishes towards them.
The animal artist slayed the look in a traditional red anarkali dress with gold detailing paired with matching footwear.
Meanwhile, her husband Vijay Deverakonda wore a light blue two-piece co-ord set, beige shoes, and accessorised with black sunglasses .
For those unaware, Virosh tied the knot yesterday, February 26, 2025, in a dreamy wedding ceremony honoring their Telugu and Coorg roots after being in a romantic relationship for over a year.