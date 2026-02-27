News
  By Hania Jamil
Lionel Messi jumped by fans on pitch in Puerto Rico after game-winning goal

Inter Miami won with 2-1 score against Ecuador's Independiente del Valle in a thrilling preseason exhibition

Football star Lionel Messi scored a penalty in the 69th minute to bag Inter Miami a 2-1 win against Ecuador's Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico.

Things took a shocking turn at the thrilling preseason friendly clash when several fans ran onto the pitch at the Juan Ramon Loubriel Stadium in Bayamon.

In the viral video, a fan could be seen grabbing Messi, pulling him to the ground.

Around 20,000 fans watched Inter Miami vs Independiente del Valle's clash, which began after almost an hour of waiting.

Several fans sprinted toward midfield, with security in pursuit, and the incident occurred in the 89th minute of the game.

Prior to Thursday's match, Inter Miami had played three preseason friendly matches, including a 3-0 loss to Alianza Lima, a 2-1 win over Atletico Nacional and a 2-2 draw with Barcelona de Guayaquil.

Meanwhile, Independiente de Valle kicked off the 2026 season on the right foot after defeating Guayaquil City FC 2-0 in the opening match of the Ecuadorian league.

