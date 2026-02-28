News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Selena Gomez’s big venture lands in costly legal challenge

The 'Only Murder In the Building' star’s key venture has faced significant controversy over the last year

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Selena Gomez venture has faced a new legal dispute.

According to Dailymail, the Only Murder In the Building star’s mental health company Wondermind has hit with a significant controversy over the last year due to allegations of drug use and mismanagement.

However, they denied the claims.

The company is confronting fresh claims in an ongoing lawsuit that has plagued the media startup in recent months.

In a February 2025 breach of contract lawsuit, Genius Sports Media Inc. alleged that Wondermind Global Inc. owes over $813,000 in unpaid rent, which remains unsettled.

The company is awaiting a ruling on its motion for summary judgment, while its attorneys recently refused further deadline extensions.

The attorney stated, “Wondermind continues to express that it may be in dire financial straits. News reports also suggest that the company is dealing with financing issues.

“'As a result, the prospect of bankruptcy appears quite real,” they argued.

“Every day that passes poses a threat that Wondermind may file for bankruptcy or otherwise liquidate its assets, harming the chances that Genius Sports may have in recovering any funds due to it under the Sublease,” they mentioned.

According to them, Wondermind’s prior filings were riddled with inaccuracies and misstatements about interactions between the two parties.

