  By Fatima Hassan
Katy Perry has shared first social media update amid the twin pregnancy buzz with boyfriend, Justin Trudeau. 

On Saturday, February 28, the Dark Horse hitmaker turned to her Instagram stories to reveal her next plan for Claude.

Likewise, people are increasingly choosing Claude over other AI models, particularly for high-stakes, professional, or complex projects, due to its advanced coding capabilities, large context window, and more "human-like" reasoning.

Katy has also decided to "get more" Pro options for her, which costs around $214.99 to upgrade the level.

P.C.: Katy Perry/Instagram Stories
P.C.: Katy Perry/Instagram Stories 

This update came shortly after Daily Mail's bombshell report suggested that the Hot N Cold crooner, who began dating the Canadian former Prime Minister in July last year, is expecting twins together.

Insider recently revealed to the media outlet that Katy has increased her diet from "two to three," as she is expecting twin kids with her current love interest.

"Justin and Katy's relationship is going great. Nobody actually believed it was ever going to be a thing, and now that it is, everyone wants them to get married and have children," the tipster noted.

Despite softly launching their budding romance on Instagram, neither Katy Perry nor Justin Trudeau has reacted to these twin pregnancy speculations. 

