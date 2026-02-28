News
  • By Riba Shaikh
How Prince Harry responds to Andrew related question in latest TV appearance

The Duke of Sussex reacts to question linked to Andrew-Esptein controversy in new interview

  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince Harry smartly dodged a question regarding his disgraced uncle, Andrew's Jeffrey Esptein controversy.

The Duke of Sussex, during his surprise two-day visit to Jordan with wife Meghan Markle seemingly dodged a question about Andrew - who was arrested last week over suspicion of misconduct in public office.

During an interview with Channel 4 News on Friday, February 27, the host said to Harry, "I understand you don't wish to talk about your family, your uncle, things back in London you're here because you don't want to distract from the work you're doing on the WHO and on Gaza."

He then came on the actual question, "Firstly why are you here in Jordan? Why is it so important to you?"

To which the 41-year-old responded with grace, completing ignoring the Andrew part as he noted, "I think, having spoken to Dr. Tedros [WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus] for many months now — well, years — but specifically months in the lead-up to this trip, it was really important for us to highlight the incredible work that Jordan does for this region."

"The work's been going on for decades, but moreso recently, it's been a humanitarian hub for the Middle East, especially with everything that's going on in Gaza, and also Syria, as well," Harry added.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle's Jordan trip in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), was focused on humanitarian efforts and mental health support for vulnerable communities affected by conflict and displacement.



