Ivanka Trump wanted A-list spot next to Barron Trump at State of the Union

Ivanka Trump’s seating plan for the prime spot next to Barron Trump at State of the Union has been revealed.
Sources have told Rob Shuter that the State of the Union seating chart was anything but random. The most coveted spot? The aisle seat, the position held by Melania Trump.
One insider explained, “The aisle is the power seat. It’s where cameras linger. Power trickles down from that position.”
Sources told Melania was firm that Barron Trump sit directly beside her, placing him in the strongest secondary position in the row.
“It sounds silly and petty, but this means a lot to Ivanka. She did not want to be seated after her brothers or pushed to the end. This was not an accident. These optics are carefully planned. In this family, placement equals status,” insider added.
According to insiders, the siblings were positioned in what one described as a quiet but clear hierarchy. Tiffany Trump once again found herself at the far end.
It is worth noting that it was Barron’s first-ever public appearance since US President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2025. The 19-year-old was spotted bonding with his siblings he also posed for some pictures with them, which Ivanka later shared on social media.