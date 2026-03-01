News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
News

Who will replace Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? 5 possible successors to Iran's Supreme Leader

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rules Iran for almost 40 years

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Who will replace Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? 5 possible successors to Irans Supreme Leader
Who will replace Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? 5 possible successors to Iran's Supreme Leader

After the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the joint US-Israeli strikes, the country now has to choose a new leader.

Khamenei, who rules Iran for almost 40 years did not officially name a successor and now a council of 88 senior clerics called the Assembly of Experts will choose the next Supreme Leader.

The task is even more challenging because the Assembly of Experts has only ever selected a Supreme Leader once before when Khamenei was quickly chosen following the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini over three decades ago.

Authorities in Iran have officially declared 40-day period of national mourning following the death of long-time leader.

The Assembly of Experts must select a new Supreme Leader who fits specific criteria set by Iran's constitution.

The leader must be a male cleric with political skill, moral credibility and loyalty to the Islamic Republic.

Here are five possible successors who could replace Khamenei, according to CNN.

Mojtaba Khamenei

Who will replace Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? 5 possible successors to Irans Supreme Leader

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, Ayatollah Khamenei's second son has major influence in Iran's political and military circles due to his close ties to the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Basij paramilitary force.

Alireza Arafi

Who will replace Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? 5 possible successors to Irans Supreme Leader

The 67-year-old Arafi, deputy chairman of the Assembly of Experts and a member of the powerful Guardian Council is an expereinced cleric with a history of Iran's government and was trusted by Khamenei.

Hassan Khomeini

Who will replace Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? 5 possible successors to Irans Supreme Leader

Hassan Khomeini, grandson of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini is also considered possible successor.

Mohammad Mehdi Mirbagheri

Who will replace Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? 5 possible successors to Irans Supreme Leader

Mohammad Mehdi Mirbagheri, who is a part of the Assembly of Experts is known as strict and traditionalist cleric in Iran who holds strong conservative views.

Hashem Hosseini Bushehri

Who will replace Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? 5 possible successors to Irans Supreme Leader

Hashem Hosseini Bushehri is a senior cleric and is said to have been close to Khamenei.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confirmed dead by Iranian state media, nation enters mourning
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confirmed dead by Iranian state media, nation enters mourning
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli strikes? Iran, Israel break silence
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli strikes? Iran, Israel break silence
Dubai luxury hotel rocks with explosion as Iranian missiles target city
Dubai luxury hotel rocks with explosion as Iranian missiles target city
Ivanka Trump wanted A-list spot next to Barron Trump at State of the Union
Ivanka Trump wanted A-list spot next to Barron Trump at State of the Union
19th-century mystery drink tasted by Archaeologists, its unique flavour surprise them
19th-century mystery drink tasted by Archaeologists, its unique flavour surprise them
Elon Musk quietly builds mysterious 'web of companies' in Texas: Report
Elon Musk quietly builds mysterious 'web of companies' in Texas: Report
Anthropic breaks silence with major action against Pentagon after Trump's order
Anthropic breaks silence with major action against Pentagon after Trump's order
Milan tram incident leaves two dead, dozens injured
Milan tram incident leaves two dead, dozens injured
Bill Clinton rejects knowledge of Epstein abuse in deposition: 'I did nothing wrong'
Bill Clinton rejects knowledge of Epstein abuse in deposition: 'I did nothing wrong'
Inside the Moroccan palace Jeffrey Epstein failed to buy before his arrest
Inside the Moroccan palace Jeffrey Epstein failed to buy before his arrest
UK withdraws Tehran embassy staff after US warns Israel staff amid strike threats
UK withdraws Tehran embassy staff after US warns Israel staff amid strike threats
Disturbing video of little girl shoved at Tokyo's Shibuya Crossing sparks outrage online
Disturbing video of little girl shoved at Tokyo's Shibuya Crossing sparks outrage online

Popular News

Cristiano Ronaldo's injury update: Al-Nassr boss provides insight on forward's condition

Cristiano Ronaldo's injury update: Al-Nassr boss provides insight on forward's condition
an hour ago
Netflix or Amazon Prime? Akshay Kumar's 'Haiwaan' OTT release unveiled

Netflix or Amazon Prime? Akshay Kumar's 'Haiwaan' OTT release unveiled
3 hours ago
King Charles faces major trouble with foundation amid family woes

King Charles faces major trouble with foundation amid family woes
3 hours ago