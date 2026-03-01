Who will replace Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? 5 possible successors to Iran's Supreme Leader

After the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the joint US-Israeli strikes, the country now has to choose a new leader.
Khamenei, who rules Iran for almost 40 years did not officially name a successor and now a council of 88 senior clerics called the Assembly of Experts will choose the next Supreme Leader.
The task is even more challenging because the Assembly of Experts has only ever selected a Supreme Leader once before when Khamenei was quickly chosen following the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini over three decades ago.
Authorities in Iran have officially declared 40-day period of national mourning following the death of long-time leader.
The Assembly of Experts must select a new Supreme Leader who fits specific criteria set by Iran's constitution.
The leader must be a male cleric with political skill, moral credibility and loyalty to the Islamic Republic.
Here are five possible successors who could replace Khamenei, according to CNN.
Mojtaba Khamenei
Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, Ayatollah Khamenei's second son has major influence in Iran's political and military circles due to his close ties to the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Basij paramilitary force.
Alireza Arafi
The 67-year-old Arafi, deputy chairman of the Assembly of Experts and a member of the powerful Guardian Council is an expereinced cleric with a history of Iran's government and was trusted by Khamenei.
Hassan Khomeini
Hassan Khomeini, grandson of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini is also considered possible successor.
Mohammad Mehdi Mirbagheri
Mohammad Mehdi Mirbagheri, who is a part of the Assembly of Experts is known as strict and traditionalist cleric in Iran who holds strong conservative views.
Hashem Hosseini Bushehri
Hashem Hosseini Bushehri is a senior cleric and is said to have been close to Khamenei.