  • By Fatima Nadeem
Austin shooting leaves multiple dead, dozens injured

  • By Fatima Nadeem

Multiple people have died following mass shooting in downtown Austin early Sunday, March 1.

Emergency calls first came in shortly after 2am near the intersection of West 6th Street and Rio Grande.

Austin police said up to 20 people were injured in the incident and the suspected gunman was shot by responding officers.

As per multiple reports, authorities have secured the area and confirmed that there is no ongoing threat while the investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

"The suspect is deceased," Austin Police Department said on X at 3:46 a.m. 

The statement added, "Austin Police officers are on scene investigating an Officer Involved Shooting in the 600 block of Rio Grande Street. The incident originated as a shoot/stab hotshot incident with multiple people injured. Please avoid the area. More information to follow. Media briefing location is Republic Square Park. Briefing time TBD."

At the meantime, the police urged people to stay away from the area where the incident happened for safety concerns.

As per the reports, officials will soon share more details about the incident.

