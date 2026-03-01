News
  By Bushra Saleem
Dubai luxury hotel rocks with explosion as Iranian missiles target city

A fire broke out at a luxury Dubai hotel after debris reportedly fell from the sky during an Iranian missile attack.

According to Independent, five large blasts were heard in the tourism hub late in the Saturday afternoon, February 28. Photos and videos on social media showed a large fire and plumes of smoke rising from the five-star Fairmont the Palm hotel, which can be booked through Tui or British Airways.

Dubai’s Media Office said that emergency response teams were responding to the incident and that four individuals had been injured.

Iran launched retaliatory strikes after the US and Israel launched a coordinated attack Saturday, calling it a “preventative attack.”

US President Donald Trump confirmed a “major combat operation,” stating Iran could never have a nuclear weapon and adding, "It's been mass terror, and we're not going to take it any longer."

People were filmed running for shelter in Dubai as air raid sirens sounded. At least three big blasts have been heard over the city, witnesses told Reuters.

A fire broke out near the entrance of Fairmont The Palm hotel in Dubai, after debris reportedly fell from the sky during an Iranian missile attack.

Dubai's media office said emergency response teams responded to an "incident" in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area.

It said four people had been injured and were taken to medical facilities. It also said the fire was under control, as it urged the public to remain calm.

