News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli strikes? Iran, Israel break silence

Iran’s SupIran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died in Tehran compound strikes, claims Israel

  • By Bushra Saleem
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli strikes? Iran, Israel break silence
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli strikes? Iran, Israel break silence 

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in IDF strikes in Tehran, claimed Israeli officials.

A senior Israeli official told Reuters on Saturday, February 28, that Khamenei’s body has been found after he was killed in the strike. Meanwhile, Iran has claimed that the Supreme Leader is safe and “commanding the field.”

Iranian state media cited a source close to Khamenei's office as saying, "I can tell you with confidence that the leader of the revolution is steadfast and firm in commanding the field."

Earlier the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman also assured that Iran’s president and Supreme Leader are “safe and sound.” However, Khamenei has not made any appearance since the beginning of strikes.

This came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there are many signs that Khamenei is “no longer with us.”

As the confusion regarding Khamenei grows, US President Donald Trump told NBC News, “We feel that that is a correct story. The people that make all the decisions, most of them are gone.”

When asked about who will replace Khamenei, the US president added, “I don’t know, but at some point they’ll be calling me to ask who I’d like... I'm only being a little sarcastic when I say that."

Trump, along with Israel, started the ongoing military operation in Iran to overthrow Khamenei’s government, which has been ruling the Islamic Republic for more than three decades.

Dubai luxury hotel rocks with explosion as Iranian missiles target city
Dubai luxury hotel rocks with explosion as Iranian missiles target city
Ivanka Trump wanted A-list spot next to Barron Trump at State of the Union
Ivanka Trump wanted A-list spot next to Barron Trump at State of the Union
19th-century mystery drink tasted by Archaeologists, its unique flavour surprise them
19th-century mystery drink tasted by Archaeologists, its unique flavour surprise them
Elon Musk quietly builds mysterious 'web of companies' in Texas: Report
Elon Musk quietly builds mysterious 'web of companies' in Texas: Report
Anthropic breaks silence with major action against Pentagon after Trump's order
Anthropic breaks silence with major action against Pentagon after Trump's order
Milan tram incident leaves two dead, dozens injured
Milan tram incident leaves two dead, dozens injured
Bill Clinton rejects knowledge of Epstein abuse in deposition: 'I did nothing wrong'
Bill Clinton rejects knowledge of Epstein abuse in deposition: 'I did nothing wrong'
Inside the Moroccan palace Jeffrey Epstein failed to buy before his arrest
Inside the Moroccan palace Jeffrey Epstein failed to buy before his arrest
UK withdraws Tehran embassy staff after US warns Israel staff amid strike threats
UK withdraws Tehran embassy staff after US warns Israel staff amid strike threats
Disturbing video of little girl shoved at Tokyo's Shibuya Crossing sparks outrage online
Disturbing video of little girl shoved at Tokyo's Shibuya Crossing sparks outrage online
11 easiest countries to get citizenship in 2026 revealed
11 easiest countries to get citizenship in 2026 revealed
World's most beautiful beaches to visit in 2026
World's most beautiful beaches to visit in 2026

Popular News

BRIT Awards 2026: Olivia Dean rocks minimalist ensemble on glitzy red carpet

BRIT Awards 2026: Olivia Dean rocks minimalist ensemble on glitzy red carpet
3 hours ago
Ubisoft to revive THIS 'Dead' series with new release: Report

Ubisoft to revive THIS 'Dead' series with new release: Report
3 hours ago
Why you should stop using Aspirin to prevent colon cancer?

Why you should stop using Aspirin to prevent colon cancer?

4 hours ago