  • By Fatima Nadeem
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confirmed dead by Iranian state media, nation enters mourning

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in his office during US-Israeli air strikes

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confirmed dead by Iranian state media, nation enters mourning
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confirmed dead by Iranian state media, nation enters mourning

Iranian state media have confirmed that the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed inside his office during military attacks carried out jointly by Israel and the United States,

This confirmation came after earlier claims from American and Israeli officials who had already reported his death.

Khamenei's death was announced, with the statement, noting, "Leader and Imam of the Muslims, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, on the path of upholding the exaltation of the sacred sanctuary of the Islamic Republic of Iran, drank the sweet, pure drought of martyrdom and joined the Supreme Heavenly Kingdom", according to a Reuters translation.

US President Donald Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform earlier in the day that Khamenei was killed in the joint US-Israeli strikes.

“He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do,” Trump wrote.

"This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country. Hopefully, the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] and Police will peacefully merge with the Iranian Patriots," he added.

Authorities in Iran have officially declared 40-day period of national mourning following the death of long-time leader who has ruled Iran for almost 40 years.

So far, more than 200 people have been killed across Iran, according to the Red Crescent.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned it would attack US bases and Israel in retaliation for Khamenei's death.

In response, Trump wrote on his account, Truth Social, "Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!"

