News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Deepika Padukone’s honest take on new mom guilt: ‘Can’t stand’

Deepika Padukone has been confirmed to star in Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King’

  • By Salima Bhutto
Deepika Padukone’s honest take on new mom guilt: ‘Can’t stand’
Deepika Padukone’s honest take on new mom guilt: ‘Can’t stand’

Deepika Padukone has taken an honest take on mother who recently gave birth.

The 40-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March, and shared a glimpse of her life as a mother of her daughter named Dua, whom she gave birth in 2024.

In her story, Padukone reshared her old interview, saying that her obsession is her daughter.

Deepika Padukone has been confirmed to star in Shah Rukh Khan’s King’
Deepika Padukone has been confirmed to star in Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King’

The note on her video read, “My toxic trait is loving my child so much that I dont want anyone else watching them… but I desperately need a break… but I can’t stand being without them… but I also crave 24 hours of silence… but I still want to be with them 24/7.”

Padukone shared this video and wrote, "There...I said it."

The Singham Again actress welcomed her daughter with Ranveer Singh on September 8, 2024 at the HN Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai.

On professional front, Deepika Padukone has been confirmed to star in Shah Rukh Khan starrer King.

The upcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller movie has been directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Gauri Khan and Anand.

Apart from Khan and Padukone, the movie stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles along with Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji in supporting roles.

King is scheduled to be released on December 24, 2026.

Rajpal Yadav fires back at Priyadarshan over ‘poor education’ remarks
Rajpal Yadav fires back at Priyadarshan over ‘poor education’ remarks
Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops major update on 'Varanasi' filming
Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops major update on 'Varanasi' filming
Asim Azhar breaks silence on country’s rising tensions
Asim Azhar breaks silence on country’s rising tensions
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s 'Love & War' budget leaves fans in shock
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s 'Love & War' budget leaves fans in shock
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna step out for religious visit
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna step out for religious visit
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay ignite massive frenzy with vibrant wedding-themed ad
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay ignite massive frenzy with vibrant wedding-themed ad
Ranveer Singh set to rule 'Dhurandhar 2' as trailer date finally revealed
Ranveer Singh set to rule 'Dhurandhar 2' as trailer date finally revealed
Maya Ali mourns loss of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Maya Ali mourns loss of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Suniel Shetty backs Bollywood against MeToo, drug abuse allegations
Suniel Shetty backs Bollywood against MeToo, drug abuse allegations
Netflix or Amazon Prime? Akshay Kumar's 'Haiwaan' OTT release unveiled
Netflix or Amazon Prime? Akshay Kumar's 'Haiwaan' OTT release unveiled
Nauman Ijaz’s hilarious take on acidity and suhoor
Nauman Ijaz’s hilarious take on acidity and suhoor
'Ranabaali': Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay's first look takes internet by storm
'Ranabaali': Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay's first look takes internet by storm

Popular News

Deepika Padukone’s honest take on new mom guilt: ‘Can’t stand’

Deepika Padukone’s honest take on new mom guilt: ‘Can’t stand’
28 minutes ago
Prince William, Princess Kate’s quiet gestures reveal their bond amid royal stress

Prince William, Princess Kate’s quiet gestures reveal their bond amid royal stress
2 hours ago
Justin Bieber's sweet note for wife Hailey on his 32nd birthday melts hearts

Justin Bieber's sweet note for wife Hailey on his 32nd birthday melts hearts
an hour ago