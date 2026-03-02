Deepika Padukone’s honest take on new mom guilt: ‘Can’t stand’

Deepika Padukone has taken an honest take on mother who recently gave birth.
The 40-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March, and shared a glimpse of her life as a mother of her daughter named Dua, whom she gave birth in 2024.
In her story, Padukone reshared her old interview, saying that her obsession is her daughter.
The note on her video read, “My toxic trait is loving my child so much that I dont want anyone else watching them… but I desperately need a break… but I can’t stand being without them… but I also crave 24 hours of silence… but I still want to be with them 24/7.”
Padukone shared this video and wrote, "There...I said it."
The Singham Again actress welcomed her daughter with Ranveer Singh on September 8, 2024 at the HN Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai.
On professional front, Deepika Padukone has been confirmed to star in Shah Rukh Khan starrer King.
The upcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller movie has been directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Gauri Khan and Anand.
Apart from Khan and Padukone, the movie stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles along with Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji in supporting roles.
King is scheduled to be released on December 24, 2026.