  • By Fatima Hassan
Actor Awards: Seth Rogen hails Catherine O'Hara's approach on 'The Studio' set

  • By Fatima Hassan
Seth Rogen is recalling The Studio co-star, Catherine O'Hara's secret acting approach. 

While accepting a posthumous award on behalf of the late actress at the 2026 Actors Awards took place on Sunday night, March 1st.

Catherine was awarded the Best Television Actress Award for her final role in the second season of The Studio.

However, the creator of the superhit series, Seth, revealed one of the secret talents of the deceased actress, who passed away earlier this year after suffering from a pulmonary embolism, with rectal cancer as the underlying cause.

During his emotional speech, the Canadian actor and comedian said Catherine was so talented that even at this age, she made sure to email him with her improvisation to the character.

He continued explaining that the late actress used to improvise the character, which not only made the scene better but also brought life to the show.

"I haven't said this to the other actors because I didn’t want them to get ideas, but pretty much every evening before she had a shooting day on our show," Seth noted.

He remarked, "And then there would be a completely rewritten version of the scene she was in. And literally 100% of the time, it made not just her character better, but it made the scene better and the entire show better as a whole." 

For those unaware, Catherine O'Hara's death was confirmed by her family in January this year, with a somber statement.   

