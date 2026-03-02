News
  By Fatima Hassan
Justin Bieber's sweet note for wife Hailey on his 32nd birthday melts hearts

The 'Swag' hitmaker turns 32 over the weekend

Justin Bieber is celebrating his 32nd birthday bash beside his life partner, Hailey Bieber! 

The Canadian pop star turned 32 on Sunday, March 1st. He kept his celebrations low-key this year.

A day after his special day, Justin took to his Instagram account to give a sneak peek into his intimate celebrations alongside his wife, Hailey.

He kicked off his post with a sweet snap featuring himself and the Rhode Skin founder as he blew out the candles.

In another slide, the couple, who have been married since 2018, is seen posing for the camera.

"No one would rather spend my birthday withhh," Justin penned his caption with one smiley and a kiss emoji.

On his milestone birthday, the Yummy crooner was also honored by his mother, Pattie Mallette, who marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram tribute. 

"32 years ago, my life changed forever. You became my son, my heart, and my greatest lesson in love. Nothing has ever been the same. You’ve lived in my heart ever since," Pattie wrote.

It is pertinent to note that Justin Bieber was welcomed by his mother, Pattie Mallette, in 1994 with her ex-husband, Jeremy Bieber. 

However, the Swag singer is now also a father of his only son, Jack Blues Bieber, with whom he shares a home with Hailey Bieber.  

