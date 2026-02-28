WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Start time, match card, and how to watch

The WWE Elimination Chamber has finally arrived, as numerous fights are scheduled to take place on Saturday night.
According to USA Today, the Elimination Chamber will feature the World Heavyweight Title match between CM Punk and Finn Balor. Notably, Punk will look to defend his title on February 28.
Tonight’s Elimination Chamber will also host the Women’s Intercontinental Title match. Becky Lynch will try to defend her title against AJ Lee this evening.
Elimination Chamber 2026 is the final pit stop before WrestleMania 42. Here’s what to know for the event:
WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 start time:
The 2026 Elimination Chamber is on Saturday and will begins at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT. The preshow begins at 5 pm ET 2 pm PT at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
How to watch Elimination Chamber 2026:
The Elimination Chamber premium live event will stream on ESPN's streaming service. ESPN's service is available through select cable and TV packages, including, DIRECTV, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, Spectrum and Verizon FiOS.
The event will also be shown at select movie theaters nationwide. Internationally, the Elimination Chamber will be available on Netflix in most markets.
Who is in Elimination Chamber matches?
Men's participants includes, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams, and Jey Uso. Meanwhile, female wrestlers in Elimination Chamber are, Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Kiana James, and Raquel Rodriguez.