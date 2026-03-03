News
  By Bushra Saleem
Charles Leclerc teases wedding 'part two' with loved ones after intimate ceremony

  • By Bushra Saleem
Charles Leclerc has taken to social media to confirm that he married long-time partner Alexandra Saint Mleux.

The Ferrari driver posted a series of emotional videos on Instagram, showcasing snippets of the pair's special day, which included driving away in a stunning 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa.

Leclerc wore a pale suit for the couple's civil wedding, with Alexandra posting on her own social media that she "Can’t wait to marry you all over again next year."

One video shared the emotional moment when Charles slipped a wedding band on Alexandra‘s finger and then kissed her.

In the second video, Charles is behind the wheel of a rare red 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa convertible sports car as he takes his bride for a drive down a scenic street.

In another video, the newlyweds posed in front of the Ferrari while Charles held their dog, a dachshund named Leo.

It would appear the pair's dog, Leo, played a special part in the day, in what will undoubtedly put Leclerc in high spirits heading into this weekend's season-opener in Australia.

Charles and Alexandra have been romantically linked since March 2023 and announced their engagement this past November.

