  By Bushra Saleem
Kylian Mbappe undergoes crucial medical treatment ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Kylian Mbappe received crucial medical treatment in Paris ahead on 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to The Japan Times, Real Madrid revealed that the France captain was in Paris on Monday, March 2, for treatment on a knee injury.

Real Madrid later said the forward has been diagnosed with a knee sprain in the French capital and will follow a "conservative" treatment plan.

Mbappe was "in Paris accompanied by members of the Real Madrid medical staff," the striker's camp said in a statement.

"In agreement with the club, he is undergoing further tests on his knee with the aim of optimising his follow-up care and preparing for his comeback. No surgical intervention is being planned at the moment," it continued.

Madrid, which faces Getafe on Monday without its top scorer Mbappe, revealed the diagnosis of his injury.

the Spanish giants stated, "After tests carried out on our player Kylian Mbappe by French specialist doctors, under the supervision of Real Madrid's Medical Services, the diagnosis of a sprain in his left knee has been confirmed, as well as the suitability of the conservative treatment currently being followed.”

Mbappe has been struggling with an injury to the external ligament of his left knee since the end of 2025 and missed last week's Champions League play-off second leg against Benfica due to "persistent pain" in training, sources close to the player said.

His entourage insisted there was no disagreement regarding the treatment required by the player between his club and the French national team, which will be desperate to have Mbappe fully fit for the upcoming World Cup.

